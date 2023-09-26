Listen Live
Fort Wayne Auto Parts Maker Announces Layoffs Because Of UAW Strike

Published on September 26, 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An auto parts maker which supplies parts to Detroit’s big three car manufacturers, is laying off 240 employees in Fort Wayne.

DANA, Inc. says the layoffs are because of the United Auto Workers strike, which is still going on as UAW members look to force GM, Ford, and Stellantis to give them what they believe is a better working contract.

DANA said that the layoffs will only last until an agreement to end the strike is reached.

The UAW announced plans to expand its strike to more GM and Stellantis plants throughout the U.S. on Friday.

