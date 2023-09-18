Former Substitute Teacher Gets 10 Months in Federal Prison After Making Hoax Bomb Threats

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A former substitute teacher in Crawford County was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on Monday after she plead guilty to two-counts of making hoax bomb threats.

Court documents reveal that in January of 2023, Mary Fortner, 35, of Milltown sent a bomb threat to Milltown police officer through an anonymous messaging application. The threat was made toward a school she taught at in Crawford County.

On the same day, FBI agents and Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at Fortner’s residence, recovering her cell phone and other electronic devices. In multiple interviews with law enforcement, Fortner denied knowing about the bomb threats.

The following month Fortner sent an email to the Corydon Democrat, and once again threatened to bomb numerous addresses including Milltown Elementary School and the Corydon Cinemas.

A second search warrant was executed of her residence and Fortner was taken into custody. This time FBI agents would discover that the threats were sent from a mobile device that had been factory reset in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Following 10 months in prison Fortner will serve 3 years supervised probation with the first two months under home detention.