Richardson Leaves Game with Concussion, Colts Still Beat Houston

HOUSTON, TX — Backup Gardner Minshew replaced Anthony Richardson for the second consecutive week. Minshew led the Colts to its first win of the season, beating the Houston Texans 31-20.

Richardson left the game in the first quarter after getting hit in the back of the head; the team placed him in the concussion protocol.

Minshew completed 19 of 23 passes, 171 yards, one touchdown.

Running back Zach Moss returned to the Colts and scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter. This extended Indy’s lead to 21-7. At the end of the quarter, Minshew threw a 4-yard pass to tight end Kylen Granson to extend Indy’s lead to 28-10.

Moss made his season debut in this game, having sat out Week 1 due to a broken arm sustained during training camp. He finished the day with 16 carries for 88 yards.

Colts starting center Ryan Kelly left the game after a concussion in the second half.

The Texans tried to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter as Texans’ rookie quarterback CJ Stroud connected on a 23-yard pass to Tank Dell to cut Indy’s lead to 31-20.

After the win, the Colts are now in a three-way tie with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. The Colts travel to Baltimore on Sunday for a game against the Baltimore Ravens.