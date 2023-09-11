MyPillow Guy Loses His Mind Over ‘Lumpy Pillow’ Comment

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, had an epic meltdown when he heard a customer complaint about his product being “lumpy.”

Footage has been released of Lindell losing his temper during an interview that was being conducted as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Dr. Eric Coomer, the former director of product strategy and security at Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer is suing Lindell for defamation.

Coomer’s original suit claims that Lindell accused him of being “a traitor to the United States,” based on a conspiracy that the former Dominion employee was involved with rigging votes in the 2020 election.

“Lindell has claimed without evidence, that Dr. Coomer committed treason and that he should turn himself into the authorities,” the original lawsuit alleged. Lindell and his attorneys have denied the claims.

In the video clip from the interview, one of Coomer’s attorneys asks Lindell about the company’s customer service protocols. The attorney asks him what happens when he receives “lumpy pillow calls,” referring to a complaint from a customer.

That is when Lindell erupted.

“No, they’re not lumpy pillows, that’s not what they call on,” Lindell said. “When you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an a**hole, you got that? You’re an a**hole is what you are!”

