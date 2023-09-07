Brothers Sentenced to Combined 15 Years on Drug and Gun Charges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Southern District of the United States Attorneys Office announced on Wednesday that Desmond Breedlove, 34, and DaJuan Breedlove, 23, of Indianapolis were sentenced to a combined 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and carrying a firearm to a drug traffic crime.

Both brothers plead guilty to the crime. Desmond was sentenced back in August, receiving 7 years for the two charges as well as an additional two years for violating a federal supervised release. He had previously been in federal prison serving a 30 month sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. DaJaun was sentenced on September 1st. He would receive 6 years for the two charges against him.

Court documents state that back in May of 2021, IMPD officers were patrolling E. 38th St. around the Conoco gas station when they witnessed the brothers conducing a drug deal. After the deal was done IMPD officers stopped the brothers in their vehicle after committing a traffic violation. Desmond, who was in the driver’s seat, admitted to not having a valid driver’s license.

Officers searched the brother’s vehicle finding two 9-millimeter handguns in the glovebox, three loaded 9-millimeter magazines, a .308 caliber magazine, a 30-round extended magazine, and two bags containing 21.27 grams of heroin.