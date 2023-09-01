State Police Receive Government Funding for Labor Day Weekend

STATEWIDE — Indiana State Police are receiving some help from the federal government through extra funding to help patrol roadways for aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers not buckled up.

The programs will aim to reduce the number of accidents caused by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of traffic on the roadways,” said Sgt. Matt Ames. “It allows us to take officers that are normally off duty and put them in a patrol car and get out there in work while our other troopers continue to answer calls to service like property damage accidents.”

Ames says one of the top priorities will be stopping impaired drivers. Police will also be watching out for road rage incidents.

“We encourage all motorists not to get involved in road rage incidents,” he added. “Unfortunately, in the society we’re living in today, bad things happen with that.”