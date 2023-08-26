ISP: Fatal Police Shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A man is dead after being tased and shot by police in Marion.

The Marion Police Department says they got a call about shots being fired around 7th and Boots Street.

By the time cops arrived, they found a man matching the suspect description on Adams Street and chased him to South Branson Street. The suspect had a gun in his hand and dropped it when ordered to by police. However, police say he did not comply with the officers and refused to be put in handcuffs.

That’s when the man went for his pocket and was tased, say Marion Police. While he was down, the cops say the suspect pulled out a second gun, and that’s when he was shot.

The suspect, now identified as Casey Barlow, 29, was treated at Marion Health and eventually died.

Indiana State Police are investigating, and more information is expected soon.