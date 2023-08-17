Interview: GOP Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley

Republican presidential hopeful Ryan Binkley joined Kendall & Casey today to discuss running for president.
Binkley is a business executive and pastor from Texas. He started a non-denominational church just outside of Dallas with his wife about 10 years ago.
He decided to throw his hat into the ring because he felt a call from God to run for president.
Binkley believes the country is in trouble and needs an economic revival. As a candidate, he prioritizes reducing the national debt, lowering health care costs, building pathways to a legal status for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S., tightening security at the U.S.-Mexican border and promoting national unity.
You can listen to the full interview here:
