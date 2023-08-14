IMPD Investigating Monday Fatal Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is dead after a shooting Monday evening on the city’s near southeast side.
Officers have not shared the name of the person who died.
Around 5:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Tabor Street and Draper Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area off East Raymond Street.
When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they are still gathering information regarding the incident.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Attorneys Give Update on Brownsburg Special Needs Abuse Case
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana