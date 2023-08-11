Anthony Richardson Shows Maturity In Reaction To Starting

The Colts, after keeping their cards close to the vest, announced on Thursday that rookie QB Anthony Richardson would start in the team’s first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The news, while expected, is another sign that the team is aiming for Richardson to be their starting quarterback when the real games begin. The Colts have said repeatedly that the best way for their young QB to grow is to get in-game experience; it seems that they are sticking to their word.

Richardson was asked by the media after practice on Thursday about starting against the Bills. His answer further emphasized why the Colts feel comfortable with him being under center to start against Buffalo.

“Just consistency. I know I can run. I know I can pass. Whatever coach calls, I’m just gonna make sure I do my job the right way and just be consistent.”

Richardson was also asked about where he thought he was in his development.

“Honestly I don’t know because I haven’t gone up against anybody yet’’ Richardson said. “But I feel I’m in a good spot and hopefully I can showcase that Saturday.”

These comments are just another example of why Colts fans should be excited to have Richardson as their QB. His physical traits have been well documented; there hasn’t ever been a quarterback who has the athleticism that Richardson has. What could separate him from other physical specimens who never panned out is his maturity. He knows that he has a long way to go, and a lot of work to put in. His acknowledgement that he needs to improve on his consistency, his honesty about where he is in his development, and all of the work he did in the offseason to improve his fundamentals, shows this.

Richardson may play well in however many minutes he gets on Saturday, or he may not. Whatever the case, Colts fans should rest assured knowing that they have a young, talented quarterback, who seems to understand what the job requires.

