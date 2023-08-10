Two Men Shot In Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove say two men were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning.
It happened just after 3:00 a.m. along Main Street just southwest of Troy Avenue and Emerson Avenue, say investigators. Police say they got the call and found the two men wounded outside the Silver Bullet Sports Bar & Grill.
They were “awake and breathing” and taken to the hospital.
What led to the shooting isn’t clear yet. Police say there were several spent shell casings scattered throughout the parking lot of the bar. They are hoping to review nearby surveillance video.
Investigators said they believe a third person may have been shot, but they have not been able to locate a third victim.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Hoosier Transplant Patient Returns to IU Health
-
Attorneys Give Update on Brownsburg Special Needs Abuse Case
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Jefferson Shreve is not Campaigning Well