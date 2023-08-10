Two Men Shot In Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove say two men were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. along Main Street just southwest of Troy Avenue and Emerson Avenue, say investigators. Police say they got the call and found the two men wounded outside the Silver Bullet Sports Bar & Grill.

They were “awake and breathing” and taken to the hospital.

What led to the shooting isn’t clear yet. Police say there were several spent shell casings scattered throughout the parking lot of the bar. They are hoping to review nearby surveillance video.

Investigators said they believe a third person may have been shot, but they have not been able to locate a third victim.