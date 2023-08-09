Indianapolis Church Leaders Want IMPD Chief to Resign

INDIANAPOLIS –Leaders with Purpose of Life Ministries are calling on Indy Metro Police Randy Taylor to resign. They say Indianapolis is unsafe right now and that Taylor is unwilling to discuss serious crimes, including hundreds of unsolved murders.

Reverend David Greene says since 2020, under Chief Taylor’s rein, homicide rates have averaged 200 victims, while non-fatal shootings are up around 700.

“Chief Randy Taylor fits a consistent pattern,” said Greene. “Where Indianapolis city officials continue to play politics to benefit a few while refusing meaningful community engagement with the many.”

Greene said Indianapolis residents are experiencing ‘disingenuous’ engagement with a police department that’s heavily funded and needs more accountability.

“When we consider the number of homicides and the number of non-fatal shootings and the fact that the majority of them do not get solved, that is problematic,” said Greene. “So, the police chief must create an environment where we are going to solve that.”

Pastor Wayne Moore added that the current way of solving cases does not work for the community because of the communication breakdown.

The church wants Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to fire Chief Taylor and begin the search for a new chief immediately.