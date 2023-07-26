Support Hoosiers in Need at a Downtown Market

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend, you can enjoy some of the best food, merchandise, and entertainment that the city has to offer…all for a good cause.

The Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market will run Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monument Circle. This free event will help support the Midwest Food Bank, Indiana.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 Hoosiers are facing hunger. So, the Midwest Food Bank is looking to raise $2 million for those in need.

