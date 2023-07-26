Listen Live
Support Hoosiers in Need at a Downtown Market

Published on July 26, 2023

Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California.

Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend, you can enjoy some of the best food, merchandise, and entertainment that the city has to offer…all for a good cause.

The Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market will run Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monument Circle.  This free event will help support the Midwest Food Bank, Indiana.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 Hoosiers are facing hunger.  So, the Midwest Food Bank is looking to raise $2 million for those in need.

Learn more here.

Aerial view of Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Indianapolis downtown Indiana

Source: pawel.gaul / Getty

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

