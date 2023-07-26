Support Hoosiers in Need at a Downtown Market

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend, you can enjoy some of the best food, merchandise, and entertainment that the city has to offer…all for a good cause.
The Midwest’s Kind Harvest Market will run Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monument Circle. This free event will help support the Midwest Food Bank, Indiana.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 Hoosiers are facing hunger. So, the Midwest Food Bank is looking to raise $2 million for those in need.
Learn more here.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis