Attorney General Curtis Hill is Running for Governor

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced in Elkhart Monday morning that he is running for governor.

In his release he said, “Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.”

Hill has a history in Indiana. He served 15 years as the Elkhart County prosecutor. In 2016 he won an election as attorney general. During his time as the attorney general there were some issues.

Three women accused Hill of groping them at a party at an Indianapolis bar in 2018. Following the incident Governor Holcomb and other Republican leaders asked him to resign. He rejected those requests.

Hill’s law license was suspended for 30 days by the state supreme court, but prosecutors decided not to press charges.

Hill’s most recent attempt to get back into politics was unsuccessful. Republican precinct committee members voted against him replacing late United States Representative Jackie Walorski on the ballot. Business leader Rudy Yakym won the nomination and election for Indiana’s 2nd District seat.

He’ll be campaigning against current Senator Mike Braun, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and businessman Eric Doden for the Indiana Governor seat.

