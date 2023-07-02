Funeral Arrangements Announced for State Trooper Aaron Smith

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The funeral for State Trooper Aaron Smith is this week. He was killed after being hit by someone driving a car during a police chase last week.

Smith will receive police and military honors because he served both as an Indiana State Trooper and a Sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Rd, Greenwood Funeral : 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus

: 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, following a police procession.

The details of the procession will be announced at a later date.

Smith was 33 years old. He was a 2008 graduate of Whiteland Community High School where he wrestled and played football. Aaron held a private pilot’s license and studied aviation management, graduating from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN, in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Smith was a member of Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus where he and his wife Megan served in the children’s ministry.

You can donate to the Aaron Smith Memorial Fund at any Indiana Members Credit Union, or by calling 800-556-9268.