Police Chase Near Plainfield Ends With State Trooper Killed

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper was killed Wednesday evening in Hendricks County.

It was near the town of Plainfield where Trooper Aaron Smith was killed during a police chase along Ronald Reagan Parkway. ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said that Smith was hit and killed by the suspect.

“He was placing stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway to try to stop a fleeing vehicle that was stolen with multiple occupants,” Carter said. “His shift partner saw the whole thing happen. We have, obviously, in-car camera footage, we have body camera footage. That’s all being reviewed.”

The collision happened around 8:40 p.m. near Plainfield. Carter could not say much about exactly what it was that led to the chase and subsequent collision.

In a news release later in the evening, State Police say Smith was assisting in trying to stop the stolen vehicle before it reached the I-70 interchange. The suspect driving the car hit Smith as he was deploying the stop sticks.

“He’d been on the department about five years,” Carter said holding back tears. “He didn’t survive tonight. He has a young wife who is absolutely adorable. I would trade places if I could take away her pain.”

Troopers have yet to release any details on who the suspect was and who was driving the car that hit Smith.

Smith was a native of Whiteland and a 2008 graduate of Whiteland High School. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation/airway management with a minor in unmanned aerial systems from Indiana State University in 2014. He joined the Army National Guard in 2011 and previously worked in construction and insurance.

Smith is the second state trooper to be hit and killed by a suspect in a fleeing car this year. In March, Senior Trooper James Bailey was hit and killed while deploying tire-deflating devices on I-69 in DeKalb County.