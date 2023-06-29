The First Perfect Game in Over a Decade

For the first time since 2012, a perfect game has been thrown in the MLB. New York Yankee’s pitcher Domingo Germán, has made history.

In the long history of baseball this is just the 24th perfect game ever thrown. Germán retired the Oakland Athletics in order, 27 up 27 down.

This was the fourth perfect game thrown in Yankee’s history, and after the game Germán revealed that he was pitching with a heavy heart.

In his previous start he gave up 10 runs and enter the game Wednesday night with an ERA over 5, which is high. He carried someone else into the Oakland Coliseum before he made baseball history.

“Unfortunately, two days ago, an uncle of mine passed away and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse, so I had him with me throughout the whole game,” Germán said on the field after the game, via interpreter. “…This game is a tribute to him.”

Germán had experienced a rough season up until that point. six weeks ago, he had been suspended 10 games for violating the MLB’s foreign substances regulations during a between-innings check. On top of that, since returning he had been struggling to pitch well.

This is the type of performance that could turn his season around. The perfect game doubles as the first no-hitter thrown this year.

