5 People Dead, 6 Shot Overall Between Saturday & Sunday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people have been shot between Saturday and Sunday across Indianapolis, with a few of those victims losing their life.

In Broad Ripple Sunday, police were called to the area near Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues, near Kilroy’s, for a reported shooting. A man and woman were found dead, while another man and woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another person was confirmed to have passed away in that shooting, according to IMPD.

“It’s certainly concerning,” Indianapolis Metro Police Officer William Young talking to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, “the message is, we’re going to hold you accountable and responsible if you pick up a firearm and try to hurt somebody. It’s all about conflict resolution, and we continuously visit that word. It’s certainly disturbing.”

A woman was shot Saturday around noon near North Concord Street on the city’s west side. She died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

A man was shot and killed in Beech Grove, also on Saturday afternoon.

Police are working on finding suspects in all of these cases. If you can help, give IMPD or Crimestoppers a call.