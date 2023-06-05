Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Pastor Micah Beckwith Announces Run for Indiana Lt. Governor

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Life Church Pastor and friend of the show Micah Beckwith joined Kendall & Casey today to announce that he’ll be running for Indiana’s lieutenant governor seat in 2024.

Beckwith, who will run as a Republican, prioritizes education and has plans to remove the teaching of Critical Race Theory from classrooms. He is also heavily focused on improving public safety. He will oppose the defund the police movement and says he will work to give first responders the tools they need to do their jobs to keep our neighborhoods safe.

 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close