Pastor Micah Beckwith Announces Run for Indiana Lt. Governor

Life Church Pastor and friend of the show Micah Beckwith joined Kendall & Casey today to announce that he’ll be running for Indiana’s lieutenant governor seat in 2024.

Beckwith, who will run as a Republican, prioritizes education and has plans to remove the teaching of Critical Race Theory from classrooms. He is also heavily focused on improving public safety. He will oppose the defund the police movement and says he will work to give first responders the tools they need to do their jobs to keep our neighborhoods safe.