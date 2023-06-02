Police: Columbus Man Accused of Shooting Brother and a Child Has Been Arrested

FRANKLIN, Ind.–A suspect accused of shooting a man and child near Columbus was arrested Friday afternoon after he shot himself at the end of a police chase in Franklin.

Police started looking for 35-year-old Robbie L. Perez after they were called to a Thursday night shooting that injured a 36-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy on Elm Street in Hope.

Investigators believe Perez, who lives in Columbus, drove away from the scene in a silver Chevrolet HHR.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 a.m. Friday, they saw Perez’s Chevy going west on King Street toward Franklin from I-65. They had help from the Franklin Police Department who caught up with Perez and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

That’s when police say Perez led officers on a brief chase. When it ended, they say they approached the silver Chevy and discovered that Perez shot himself.

Perez is alive. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for evaluation and treatment. He is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators think the Thursday night shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between Robbie Perez and George Perez Jr., the 36-year-old victim. The two men are brothers, according to police.

George Perez Jr. has been released from the hospital. His son, the 3-year-old boy, is seriously injured.