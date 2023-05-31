Over 40 Shots Fired At A North Side Park Tuesday Evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Lots of shell casings were found lying on the ground throughout Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. park on the north side Tuesday evening.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the park in the Kennedy King neighborhood. Once they go there a lot of spent brass was seen on the ground around a basketball court.

Witnesses told police that someone drove up to the court where several people were playing basketball. They started unloading gunshots and then three people are said to have returned fire at the shooter.

No one is said to have been hurt by any of the gunshots. In the end, police say they found roughly 40 shell casings scattered throughout where the shooting happened.

Now they say they need help from people who may have witnessed the shooting or who live near the park.

“The one thing that they can do to help, I’m sure a lot of them have cameras or a lot of people saw things,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer. “If they did see something or if they have camera footage, obviously give us a call.”

Police were also searching for any of the guns that may have been used in the shootout. So far no arrests have been made.