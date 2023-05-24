Calbert Cheaney Rejoins Indiana University Men’s Basketball Program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The all-time leader in scoring in the history of Indiana University men’s basketball is joining the men’s basketball coaching staff. IU Hall of Famer Calbert Cheaney is now the Director of Player Development of the men’s basketball program.

Cheaney spent the last three seasons on the staff of the Indiana Pacers with an emphasis on player development. This is also his second stint at IU. He was the Director of Operations in 2011-12 and added the responsibility of overseeing the players internal and external player development in 2012-13.

“I could not think of anyone better suited to be part of this program than Calbert Cheaney,” said Indiana University Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson. “Every team or program he has been a part of after his playing career, he has had an immense impact on. As a player in college and as a pro, his experiences are as good as it gets. Our players can ask him, how do you become successful when you get to college? What can I do to help my team win championships? What do I need to do to be an All-American or National Player of the Year? How did you become a first round draft pick who played 13 years in the NBA? I think he can share his experiences of how teams expect their players to work every day and get the most out of their ability,” added Woodson. “He’s done it, he’s lived it and I don’t think you will find anyone who has a bad thing to say about him. He is a high-character individual who loves this program.”

Cheaney says he holds Woodson in the highest regard.

“I have nothing but love and passion for this program and I can’t wait to return and start working with our players and staff. Helping them get the most out of themselves is something that I enjoy and brings me great satisfaction when they see their work pay off on the court. My family and I are thrilled about this next chapter in our lives,” said Cheaney.

During his time playing for Indiana from 1989-93, Cheaney was a three-time All-American. He is the Big Ten and IU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 career points. In his four seasons with the Hoosiers, he led IU to a 105-27 record and the NCAA Tournament each year, including a Final Four appearance in 1992.