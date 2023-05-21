Grenade Explosion Kills One Man, Injures Two Teens

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The pin on a hand grenade was pulled in a home in Lake County. One man was killed from the explosion, two teenagers were taken to the hospital.

Saturday evening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department says that there was an explosion at a home east of Crown Point on Lake Holiday.

The family was going through their grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Police say that someone pulled the pin on the grenade, then it exploded.

A man was killed in the blast. His two children were also hurt. A 14-year-old boy and a 18-year-old woman were hit by the shrapnel and were taken to the hospital.

A bomb squad arrived to secure the home, they believed that there may have been other explosive devices.

Police are still investigating the incident.