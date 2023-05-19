3-Year-Old Shoots Two People, One of Which is Wanted for Murder in Illinois

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A child shot two people in Lafayette Thursday night, which led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

Lafayette Police were called to Mount Court for shots fired. They found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was Trayshaun Smith, 23, and they found a three-year-old child with a loaded gun.

It was during the time police were helping Smith and the other victim that they learned Smith has an active arrest warrant for murder in Cook County, Illinois.

He was arrested, and the other victim is expected to be okay, say police. Both had non-life threatening injuries.

Lafayette Police are working with police in Illinois on Smith’s case.