Water Main Break Closes Part of Madison Ave. on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A portion of Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis is shut down until Friday afternoon because of a water main break.
That means all northbound and southbound lanes of Madison Avenue are closed between Hanna Avenue and Castle Avenue until about 3 p.m., according to Citizens Energy Group.
You are urged to exercise caution and find alternate routes to avoid delays.
