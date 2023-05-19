Listen Live
Water Main Break Closes Part of Madison Ave. on Indy’s South Side

Published on May 19, 2023

Water Main Break

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A portion of Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis is shut down until Friday afternoon because of a water main break.

That means all northbound and southbound lanes of Madison Avenue are closed between Hanna Avenue and Castle Avenue until about 3 p.m., according to Citizens Energy Group.

You are urged to exercise caution and find alternate routes to avoid delays.

