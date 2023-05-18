Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Involved in Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Ms. Foundation Woman of Vision Awards in New York City Tuesday evening, and claim they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” after the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan, and the duchess’s mother said they were chased for two hours by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

Tom Buda, president of Buda Security, conceded the pursuit was not high speed but did put the couple in danger in an interview with NBC News.

The couple reportedly made their way to the NYPD’s 19th precinct station, where they spent several minutes waiting for the situation to de-escalate. Once it was safe, they left in a taxi, the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity.

This alleged incident is reminiscent of the car chase involving Harry’s Mother, Princess Diana, who was killed when she crashed her car as she was being followed by paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The claims have been disputed, however, with police confirming there had been no reported collisions, injuries or arrests, and one photo agency denying the paparazzi behaved aggressively, even suggesting the Sussexes’ vehicle was driven erratically. A taxi driver briefly involved has also cast doubt on the couple’s statement.