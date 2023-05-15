Woman Hurt after Crash with IndyGo Bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers on Monday afternoon were investigating a traffic incident at the intersection of East Washington Street and Washington Pointe Drive.

IMPD says around 4:21 p.m. Monday, they were sent to a report of trouble with a person on an IndyGo bus on East Washington Street. Upon arrival, officers learned a possibly intoxicated woman was disturbing passengers of the bus.

During initial investigation, police say a second IndyGo bus was called in order to transfer passengers of the first bus to the second, while the woman remained on the first.

IMPD says the woman escaped the first bus and attempted to board the second. The second bus drove off, and the woman chased it, ultimately being hit by the second bus.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with leg injuries and was reported to be in critical condition.

The westbound lane of East Washington Street was closed as of 6:12 p.m.