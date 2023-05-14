Listen Live
Man Arrested for Neglect in Toddler’s Death in Shooting

Published on May 14, 2023

Jahbar Scott IMPD Booking

Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler was shot and died Friday in an accidental shooting. IMPD arrested a man for neglect leading to the boy’s death.

Indianapolis Metro Police arrested 25-year-old Jahbar Scott for neglect of a dependent causing a death.

The boy was shot Friday evening in a home on the near eastside of Indianapolis. He was in critical condition and went to Riley Children’s Hospital, but died that night.

IMPD say they believe his death to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both parents were at the scene when officers arrived. IMPD has not said what Scott’s relation to the toddler is.

Police are still investigating the incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on final charges for Scott.

