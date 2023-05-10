Officer-Involved Shooting Sends Suspect to the Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police got into a shooting with a wanted man Tuesday. The suspect, 35-year-old Kody Schaum, was the only person shot and is recovering in the hospital.

Two officers were driving by when they saw Schaum on Indiana Street. They both recognized him as a previously convicted violent felon with a warrant for failing to appear in Vanderburgh County court for drug possession, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Footage of the dash camera and body camera show the officers parking their cars and getting out behind an SUV in the neighborhood.

They yell at Schaum and another man with him to put up their hands. The other man does and backs away.

Schaum complies at first, but drops his hands to his side, one inside his short’s waistband the other behind his back. The officers can be heard shouting Schaum’s name.

The suspect then pulls out a gun from behind, cocks it, then the two officers open fire. Only Schaum was struck in the shooting.

Both officers gave first aid to Schaum until medics could arrive. He was taken to the hospital and went into surgery Wednesday. There are no updates on his condition.

Evansville Police say when he gets out of the hospital he will face new charges, including attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

The two officers were put on administrative leave as part of procedure and the shooting is under investigation.