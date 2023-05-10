Indianapolis Colts to Play New England in Germany During 2023 Regular Season

FRANKFURT, GERMANY–For the first time in seven years – and only the second time in franchise history – the Indianapolis Colts are heading to Europe.

The NFL says the Colts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season on November 12th at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Frankfurt is located along the River Main in the west-central German state of Hesse. With a population of 791,000, it’s the fifth-most populous city in Germany, and is home to Europe’s second-busiest airport behind London Heathrow.

The last time the Colts played overseas was when they played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London back in 2016. The Jaguars won that game 30-27. That’s the only other international regular season game in which the Colts have played, but they have played in three international preseason games.

Starting in 2022, the NFL mandated that each of its 32 teams will host a home game at an international site at least once every eight years. AFC teams will host those games in odd-numbered years (when, with the 17-game schedule, they have nine home games), while NFC teams will host in even-numbered years.

This game is considered a home game for New England.

The Colts will find out their full schedule Thursday night.