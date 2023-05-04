Police: Mulberry Woman Resisted Arrest, Drove Under the Influence

LAFAYETTE, Ind.–A woman from Mulberry was arrested Wednesday night on several charges in Lafayette.

State Police say the woman, 50-year-old Misty D. Dillon of Mulberry, was in a Chevrolet Equinox that had expired plates northbound on Sagamore Parkway.

They say she didn’t comply with the trooper who was trying to initiate the traffic stop near the intersection of South Street. They say Dillon drove off, which started a “low-speed pursuit” to the southside of Lafayette and ended at the Pheasant Run Apartment Complex.

After she stopped, police say she wouldn’t listen to them at first, but eventually gave up and was arrested.

They believe Dillon was “under the influence of illegal substances.” She also had multiple warrants for her arrest from Tippecanoe and Marion counties.

Dillon was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail on the following charges:

-Resisting Law Enforcement w/ Vehicle-Level 6 Felony

-Operating While Intoxicated/Prior Conviction-Level 6 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement-Class A Misdemeanor

-Operating While Intoxicated/Endangerment-Class A Misdemeanor