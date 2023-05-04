Jennifer McCormick Is Running For Governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, an outspoken voice for education issues in the state and former state superintendent of public instruction, says she will be running for Governor in the next election.

McCormick was the last person to hold the title of State Superintendent before it became a position appointed by the governor within the new State Secretary of Education office.

Now in her push to run for governor, her campaign says “she will bring common sense and bipartisanship back to the statehouse.”

“There is a lot at stake in Indiana today,” she said in a campaign video. “I got (to the statehouse) to support our schools, improve accountability, protect our tax dollars, and assure every child gets a quality education. But, too many of our statehouse politicians were focused on their own agendas.”

McCormick intends to run as a Democrat after having been a Republican while serving as State Superintendent. She is the first to make an official announcement to run for governor on the Democratic ticket in 2024.

The Republican ticket includes Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Eric Doden.

Donald Rainwater is also running again as a Libertarian.