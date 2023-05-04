NWS: Expect Warmer Temps and More Rain

INDIANAPOLIS — While Thursday morning and early afternoon might feel chilly, temperatures will start to climb across Central Indiana as the day progresses.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says a warming trend should start to deliver the springtime weather Hoosiers expect. This indicates that future frost advisories for the season are unlikely.

With the warmer temps, though, you should expect some rain as early as Friday, especially across the lower parts of Central Indiana.

More rain could fall in the first part of next week, as well, and the NWS is not ruling out the possibility of thunderstorms.

You can continue monitoring the weather here, or on 93 WIBC.