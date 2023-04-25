Biden Is Running For Re-election…So Let’s Have Fun With It!

President Joe Biden has formally announced his bid for re-election. It’s happening people.

Biden released a 3-minute video Tuesday discussing the fight against MAGA and Republican extremists. He states in the ad it is crucial he continues to protect Americans freedoms, “MAGA extremists” “are dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.”

The announcement was made exactly four years to the day when he made his bid in 2020.

According to a NBC News poll from earlier this week, 70% of all Americans (including 51% of Democrats) believe Biden should not run for a second term.

