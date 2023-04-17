Frühlingsfest 2023: A Celebration of Spring in Indianapolis

Frühlingsfest, a traditional German festival celebrating the arrival of spring, is coming to Indianapolis on April 28th and 29th, 2023. The festival will be held at the Edelweiss in German Park. It will feature live music, food, and various activities. Above all, whether you want to enjoy traditional German food and beer, listen to live music, or participate in games and art shows, this festival has something for everyone.

Walpurgisnacht – The Opening Ceremony at Fruhlingsfest

The festival will kick off on Friday, April 28th, with Walpurgisnacht, a traditional German festival. The festival will feature the tapping of the German American Klub Frühlingsfest Maibock. The Bier of Spring will be available with Mashcraft’s Braumeister Andrew Castner.

Meanwhile. a special Spring German menu will be available at Edelweiss from 5-8 pm, and table service reservations are required.

Maitag – The Main Event

In addition, on Saturday, April 29th, the festival will continue with Maitag, the main event of Frühlingsfest 2023. The day will begin with the firing up of the Schwenker and griddles. You’ll be able to sip Maibock, a traditional spring beer. The Liederkranz German Band will provide live music, and there will be games, an art show and sale, and a Garten.

The raising of the May Pole, a traditional summer German event will take place at the festival. The 7th Annual Maibaumaufstellen will be raised and dedicated for 2023 at 5:45 PM. Also, the Beer Barrel Boys will play all evening at the Biergarten, and die Fledermäuschen Tanzgruppe will perform a special Ribbon Dance spring performance called the Bandltanz.

Moreover, a free Euchre Tournament will be held from noon to 3 pm, and pre-registration is required. After that, full table service dinner will begin at 5:00 PM, and table service reservations are required. No worries if you don’t speak German.