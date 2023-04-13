Man Injured by Burning Chair

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was taken to the hospital with severe burns last week after sitting in a chair that was on fire.

Officers with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to Dacia Street. There, they found the “incoherent” man – who has not yet been identified – sitting in a burning chair, not moving.

They were able to put out the fire and take the man outside. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says he had several severe burns. While it is unclear what caused the fire, officers think it might have had something to do with a lit cigarette.