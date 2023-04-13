Listen Live
Local News

Man Injured by Burning Chair

Published on April 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A fire extinguisher is an active fire protection device used to extinguish or control small fires

Source: Nur Fandilah / Getty

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was taken to the hospital with severe burns last week after sitting in a chair that was on fire.

Officers with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to Dacia Street.  There, they found the “incoherent” man – who has not yet been identified – sitting in a burning chair, not moving.

Related Stories

They were able to put out the fire and take the man outside.  He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says he had several severe burns.  While it is unclear what caused the fire, officers think it might have had something to do with a lit cigarette.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close