Inmate assaults prison employee with steel pipe

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A prison inmate attacked an employee with a metal pipe, causing serious injuries Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were called to one of the prisons by Michigan City about an assault on a civilian employee. Around noon Monday, one of the inmates in the steel shop got into an argument with the supervisor.

39-year-old Jeremy Davidson grabbed a steel pipe and hit the employee on the head.

“The force of the impact caused potentially life-threatening injuries,” state police said, “The victim was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment and remains in critical condition.”

Davidson was immediately taken into custody, then transferred to another facility.

Police say that an investigation into Davidson, who currently has a release date of 2192 for child molestation charges, is ongoing and charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor.