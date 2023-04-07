Sibling Stabs Another Outside Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fight among juvenile siblings led one to stab the other outside a west-side middle school on Friday afternoon, the Wayne Township School district’s chief communications officer says.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of “person/in-progress” about 3:50 p.m. Friday at the Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center, 2805 S. Lynhurst Drive. That’s east of the I-70 overpass for South Lynhurst Road on the west side.

Jeannine Templeman with the school district told WISH-TV that the stabbing happened on school grounds outside the center. She says the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the juveniles was detained by police, Templeman says.

The siblings and a driver were in a “car rider line” to pick up students at the end of the school day, Templeman said. The two siblings are not students in Wayne Township Schools facilities.

The chief communications officer for the school district says students and staff of the Lynhurst school were at no time in danger.