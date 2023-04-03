NWS: Severe Storms Possible Tuesday and Wednesday in Indiana

STATEWIDE–The timeline for severe weather this week in Indiana is becoming more clear, but not exactly known.

“The chances for thunderstorms should hold off until Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. The bottom line is it is still a volatile environment. We’ll have a lot of instability. Any storms that do occur Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have to watch carefully for the possibility of damaging winds and a few tornadoes,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says the system could “slow even more” between now and Wednesday.

“We could still see some lingering storms or it could be a situation where everything just holds off until Wednesday. That’s where the timing is a little bit of a concern. We’re just getting into the window of where we’ll get more confidence on timing,” said Bowers.

The system is supposed to be out of the state by Thursday.

“It doesn’t look like there will be a significant cooldown behind it. Temperatures will continue to be around 60 or 70,” said Bowers.

Most of the state is under a “slight risk” of severe weather during this time. The National Weather Service says that means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread.