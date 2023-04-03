IMPD: 18-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting on Indy’s Far East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis have arrested a man who they believe was involved in a shooting Sunday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD believes an argument led to the shooting on John Jay Drive at around 4:30, which is in the Amber Woods Apartment Complex near 38th street and North Mitthoeffer Road. One man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Terrell Williams, 18, was arrested a short time later.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final decision on charges against Williams and anyone else who may be involved.
