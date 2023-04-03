Listen Live
IMPD: 18-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting on Indy's Far East Side

Published on April 3, 2023

Terrell Williams Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis have arrested a man who they believe was involved in a shooting Sunday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD believes an argument led to the shooting on John Jay Drive at around 4:30, which is in the Amber Woods Apartment Complex near 38th street and North Mitthoeffer Road. One man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Terrell Williams, 18, was arrested a short time later.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final decision on charges against Williams and anyone else who may be involved.

