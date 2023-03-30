Nine Soldiers Killed In Blackhawk Helicopter Crash In Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — Army officials are working to understand how two Black Hawk helicopters crashed, killing nine soldiers.

It happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky last night during a planned training mission and every soldier on-board the helicopters died. Army officials say the pilots were using night-vision equipment.

The helicopters had “black-boxes” and army officials say an investigation into exactly how this happened is underway.

