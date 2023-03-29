IMPD Shoots Carjacking Suspect on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS— A pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended with a police shooting Wednesday afternoon on I-65 southbound on the north side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The suspect who was shot was in critical condition at a hospital, IMPD tweeted about 5 p.m. Later, IMPD gave no updated condition, only saying the suspect was stable.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook says the suspect was in a crash at West 56th Street and Georgetown Road where he took a black four-door Impala, which was not in the crash.

Two people were in a car in the crash, and one received minor injuries, Cook says.

A carjacking was reported to IMPD at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Within minutes, IMPD officers found the Impala at West 62nd Street and Cooper Road, about 2 miles northeast of the crash. A pursuit began after officers tried to stop the Impala, Cook says.

The pursuit ended at the I-65 on-ramp for West Kessler Boulevard North Drive. The man, with a gun in his hand, got out of the Impala and turned toward officers. Two officers fired their weapons and struck the man, Cook says.

Officers then gave the man first-aid until medics arrived. A gun was beside the suspect.

Body-worn cameras recorded the incident, Cook says.

IMPD was conducting a criminal investigation as well as an internal review, a standard practice after a police shooting.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the I-465 exit remained closed at West Kessler Boulevard North Drive. Southbound lanes were first closed about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. The exit may be closed through 9 p.m., Cook says.

IMPD tweeted at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, “There is no on-going threat to the public and IMPD is not searching for anyone else involved in this incident. Drivers can expect Eastbound 38th Street at Kessler Blvd to be closed for the next few hours as the investigation continues.”

Medics were called to the scene shortly before 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.