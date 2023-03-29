Threat Made Against Local Library

LEBANON, Ind. — The Indiana suicide hotline passed along a concerning message to the Boone County communications center Tuesday evening.

Apparently, someone had called the hotline and said they were about to enter the Lebanon Public Library with a rifle and two pistols, and that they planned to hurt employees and others inside.

Officers got to the library but could not find any armed suspects. In a press release, they said, “At this time there is no concern or danger to the public.”

The library announced that it will be closed Wednesday. Police are still investigating.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat here.