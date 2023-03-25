Listen Live
Ways to Celebrate Easter in Boone County

Published on March 25, 2023

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Cities in Boone County are gearing up for Easter, hosting many community events that you and your family can enjoy.

There will be free Easter Egg Hunts at Memorial Park in Lebanon, Main Street Park in Whitestown, and Lions Park in Zionsville.  These three events will all be happening Saturday, April 8th.

At Memorial Park, your family can potentially meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy a warm drink from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.  Kids between the ages of 2 and 10 years will be allowed to participate in the egg hunt.  This will kick off at 10:30 a.m. for most participants.

In Whitestown, even infants can join in the fun.  In addition to the hunt, there will also be vendors and games, as well as opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.  This event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The celebration at Lions Park will include an egg hunt with more than 25,000 eggs, food, face painting, and more.  You and your family can also meet the Easter Bunny, in addition to spotting Miss Indiana Princesses and Leo the Lion.

A fundraising breakfast will officially signal the start of the event at 9 a.m.  Then, kids can search for the hidden eggs, and perhaps even seek out hidden rubber duckies.

And, The Lebanon Reporter notes that the aforementioned events accommodate different ages and needs. You can learn more on the respective community websites, or on their social media pages.

If your family is planning to attend any of these events, have them bring Easter baskets for the hunts.  Maybe you can even wear matching Springtime clothes or costumes…

Park Locations:

Memorial Park – 130 East Ulen Drive, Lebanon

Main Street Park – 4286 South Main Street, Whitestown

Lions Park – 115 South Elm Street, Zionsville

