NWS: Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Thursday Night

STATEWIDE–Most of central and southern Indiana will be under a flood watch starting Thursday night. The National Weather Service says a flood watch goes into effect from 8 pm Thursday until 8 am Saturday.

Some places in southern Indiana could get anywhere between two and five inches of rain during that time. Lesser amounts of rain are expected in the northern part of the state.

A flood watch is issued whenever weather conditions are favorable for very heavy rain that could cause flooding or flash flooding.

“I’m not expecting really any severe weather. There might be some pea sized hail at most. There’s an increasing chance of flooding especially south of Indianapolis with additional rainfall Friday and Saturday. Storm totals could be between three and five inches down south,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff urges you to watch out for high water, especially if you live in a low-lying area. You should not drive your vehicle into high water.

“Once we get into early Saturday morning, though, it starts quieting down,” said Eckhoff.

High temperatures will continue to be in the upper 50s and 60s across Indiana for at least the next few days.