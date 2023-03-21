Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lafayette

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier is in for a big payday, courtesy of the Hoosier Lottery.
The organization is urging you to check your Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 tickets, as one worth $207,183 was purchased Friday. The winner bought their ticket at Just Smokes in Lafayette.
So, if you decided to try your hand at this game Friday, see if you have the numbers 3-9-30-36-45. If you do, call the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886 for more information.
Learn more about the Hoosier Lottery here.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Fauci Says Coronavirus Lab Leak Could Still Be Considered A 'Natural Occurrence'
-
Teen Critically Injured After Car Crash
-
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium