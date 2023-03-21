Listen Live
Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Lafayette

Published on March 21, 2023

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier is in for a big payday, courtesy of the Hoosier Lottery.

The organization is urging you to check your Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 tickets, as one worth $207,183 was purchased Friday.  The winner bought their ticket at Just Smokes in Lafayette.

So, if you decided to try your hand at this game Friday, see if you have the numbers 3-9-30-36-45.  If you do, call the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886 for more information.

Learn more about the Hoosier Lottery here.

