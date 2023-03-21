University of Indianapolis Announces their New President

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis announced that Dr. Tanuja Singh will be their next president.

The board of trustees unanimously voted for Dr. Tanuja Singh to be the 10th president of the University of Indianapolis.

“I am so excited to join UIndy at a time when we are positioned for tremendous growth. Just as Indianapolis is moving forward, so too is the University of Indianapolis moving forward with it,” Dr. Singh said. “Helping our students discover their potential and supporting them in their endeavors is one of our most important goals. My charge is to make sure that we achieve this by increasing opportunities for them through collaborative participation; both within our campus community, but just as importantly, in how we engage with the city and beyond…”

Dr. Singh is currently Loyola University New Orleans’ Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. For eleven years before that, she was the Dean of the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX.

Her doctorate in Business Administration comes from the Southern Illinois University, while also earning an MBA from Millsaps College in Mississippi and a M.Sc. in Physics from the University of Allahabad in India.

The board of trustees says they had a comprehensive global search process that found Dr. Singh as the best candidate for president.

“The breadth of Dr. Singh’s expertise–enrollment strategy, new program development, student and faculty development, fund-raising, industry and community partnerships–is what made her candidacy stand out. As our search process developed, she became the clear choice as our tenth president and to lead UIndy into the future,” said Stephen Fry, former Board Chair and Chair of the university’s Presidential Search Committee

Dr. Singh starts her role as president July 1st.