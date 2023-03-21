President Biden Issues his First Veto

Joe Biden Issued the first veto of his presidency on Monday. He said the bill was overly influenced by “MAGA Republicans.”
The legislation would not have allowed the Biden Administration to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues when making investment decisions.
Biden went on to tweet about the bill saying:
The vetoing of this bill puts the Biden Administration’s agenda over the well-being of the American people.
