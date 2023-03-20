Biden Signs Bill to Declassify COVID Origins Info

(Washington, DC) — President Biden has signed legislation to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19.
The President put pen to paper Monday after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress. In a statement, Biden highlighted the importance of getting “to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics.”
Earlier this year, reports citing classified intelligence said the Department of Energy concluded with “low confidence” that the pandemic was likely due to a lab leak in China. The White House denied that there was any clear consensus.
