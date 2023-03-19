Biden Issues Executive Order to ‘Strengthen Background Checks for Guns’

President Biden traveled on Tuesday to Monterey Park, where a gunman killed 11 people in January, to announce steps designed to improve enforcement of existing laws to help prevent future mass shootings.

“Today, I’m announcing another executive order that will accelerate and intensify this work to save lives,” Biden told a small audience in Monterey Park”. There’s been a lot of hyperbole out there regarding Biden’s new order. Guy Relford explained on his Saturday show that current FFL dealers have little to be concerned with, because they’re already running background checks on all gun purchases. However, there are those who are at risk under Biden’s new rule.

“If you meet the definition of being engaged in the business and don’t have a Federal Firearms license, he wants ATF to put you in jail and he wants the Justice Department to prosecute you and put you in prison”

Guy warns.

